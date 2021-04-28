District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Deyon Durpree Robinson, 19, of Southfield, MI, charged by state police with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and marijuana-small amount or personal use.
•Jessie Charles Massie, 40, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Duane J. Thielen DBA Flipping on Demand LLC, of Ellwood City, notices and orders.
•Michelle Farone, of Ellwood City, motor vehicles violation and rubbish and garbage.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ralph William Alexander, 55, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with disorderly conduct.
•Lance Allen Moser, 38, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
