District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Herbert Pope Jr., 32, of New Castle, resisting arrest and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Brian Webb, 47, of New Castle, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, possession of firearm prohibited, propelling missiles into occupied vehicles, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Arnold C. Bonds, 51, of Philadelphia, charged by state police with driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, turning movements and required signals violation, careless driving and two counts of disregarding traffic lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.