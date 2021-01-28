Birth
To Robert Daniel Clark and Rachael Lee Ann Graham of New Castle, a son on Jan. 25, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shane Robert Capezio, 18, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
•Jennifer Brown, 40, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct, operating vehicle without valid inspection and driving while operating privileges, suspended or revoked.
Marriage licenses
Kevin James Dunlap and Kimberlee Joy Kaercher
Julia Raeanne Holton and Joshua Perry Kennedy
Chelsie Irene Landman and Andrew Joseph Seminara
Herbert Lee Pope Jr. and Zeenat Najee Stevenson
Danielle Marie Sanderson and Kenneth Marele Sanderson
