District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Devin Michael Habib, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal trespass and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Paige Johnston, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Matthew Wayne Ferrante, 58, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•William Brent Robles, 31, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with two counts each of driving under the influence and driving at an unsafe speed and one count each of reckless driving, signaling improperly and dis- regarding traffic lane.
