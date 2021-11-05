Births
To Jacob and Ashley Ritorto, a daughter on Nov. 3, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roy Mazzarini, 60, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Josh Lagala, 29, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
•Shaelyn E. Cole, 19, of Pittsburgh, harassment.
•Tina Malone, 47, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Kalene Samsa, 27, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Justin Norris, 44, of Wampum, charged by state police with two counts of strangulation and one count each of simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Ian Tyler Smith, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of firearms not to be carried with-
out a license, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, intent to possess a controlled substance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operation on streets and highways, driving an unregistered vehicle and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Edward P. Dibuono, 49, of Ellwood City, charged by Pulaski Township police with indecent assault on person with mental disability.
State police charged the following:
•Dmarco Dorian Hoskins, 31, of Highland Park, Mich., marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
•Michael D. Stunkard, 46, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without required insurance and driving with license suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.