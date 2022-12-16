District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Vernon Lee McKinney, 38, of New Castle, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
•Charles Walter Friedel, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Nicole Marie Lohr, 36, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jacquise Huddleston, 29, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Carolyn Robinson, 51, of New Castle, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Mason Frederick Gomey, 37, of New Castle, charged by state police with arrest prior to requisition.
JENNIFER L NICHOLSON
•Mark William Ballade, 34, of Bessemer, charged by state police with driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane, reckless driving, careless driving, classes of license/class M, and driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended.
•Tyler James Battles, 24, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.