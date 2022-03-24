District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Maynard E. Daugherty, 56, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with four counts each of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Melissa Johnson, of New Castle, charged by the New Castle Area School District with violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15 years of age.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Melissa Marie Rigby, 42, of Pulaski, charged by state police with intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Nathan William Smith, 22, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of firearm prohibited and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Marriage licenses
Bethany Damaris Ankron, 25, and Kevin James Nail, 24
Christopher Ryan Hill, 24, and Kortney Lynn Kelley, 24
Nneka Jackson, 43, and Lovedeep Singh, 28
Nancy Lou Kirkauskas, 57, and Edward Dayton McMullen II, 58
