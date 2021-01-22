Corrections
•Local. John Edward Lord Jr., 44, of Pittsburgh, charged this week with 40 felony counts of child rape and other charges, no longer lives in the house on Park Avenue on New Castle’s North Hill where the incidents were reported to have occurred. This was unclear in Thursday’s article.
Births
To William and Abigale Bell, a daughter on January 16, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Four panels of a window were reported to have been broken out on a house in the 3000 block of Route 956 in Wilmington Township on Jan. 9 or 10.
