District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Omar Javarty Hakim, 35, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Leirre Holland, 22, of New Castle, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, careless driving, reckless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, failure to stop at stop sign, operating vehicle without required insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, operation on streets and highways, unlawful operation of snow/atv in a careless way, all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and other motorized recreational vehicles violation and driving without a license.
•Nikko Bongivengo, 20, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, conspiracy-firearms not to be carried without a license and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kassady Lee Myers, 21, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled sub- stance and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, conspiracy- firearms not to be carried without a license and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jeffery John McMahan, 31, of New Castle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Jordan Anthony Gardner, 23, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Roger Lee Reynolds, 36, of New Castle, four counts of failure to stop at stop sign and one count each of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, intent to possess a controlled substance, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, reckless driving, operating vehicle without valid inspection and driving with unsecured load.
•James Roy Pesano Sr., 35, of Sharon, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance, disregarding traffic lane, turning movements and required signals violation, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and reckless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Kristen L. Frech, 36, of Hubbard, Ohio, driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and driving without a license.
•Alan Victor Williams Jr., 36, of New Castle, two counts each of strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Aaron Isaac Yoder, 40, of Port Royal, three counts of driving under the influence, two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and one count each of criminal trespass, burglary, resisting arrest, improper display of plate, driving without a license, turning movements and required signals violation and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Aaron Michael Shelok, 21, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
