District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Corey M. McRae, 39, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with gutters and downspouts and exterior structure-general.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dasia A. Taylor, 24, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and harassment.
•Gloria G. Silva, 28, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Rodger May, 50, of Fombell, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunk- enness and similar misconduct, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOSON
•State police charged the following:
•Bryan John Pitts, 49, of New Castle, three counts of harassment and one count each of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
•Robert Michael Mikulski, 38, of Bessemer, two counts of simple assault and one count each of strangulation, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Juliette B. Saunders, 19, of West Mifflin, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly conduct.
