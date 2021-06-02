Correction
Local. A Tuesday article on the emerging field of candidates interested in running for governor or U.S. Senate in 2022 should have included that Montgomery County commissioner Val Arkoosh has announced that she is seeking the Republican nomination to run for the Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s retirement.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A Beaver Falls woman escaped serious injury Tuesday when her Jeep Renegade failed to negotiate a curve and around 6:20 a.m. she hit an embankment. Police said the driver, Chanell L. Daviduk, 19, was not transported. Her vehicle was towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Octavios Eugene Clark, 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with terroristic threats that cause evacuation of building.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Dana Marie Stiffler, 40, of Central City, charged by state police with giving false identification to a law officer, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry license, obscured plates and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Richard A. Miller, 28, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment, simple assault and strangulation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kevin Eric Bable, 28, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kathleen M. Gibbons, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.