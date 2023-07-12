Clarification
Local. Library Director Andrew Henley’s comments in a Tuesday story were made at a Saturday event.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office charged the following:
•Kassady Lee Myers, 24, of New Castle, contraband, possession of a contraband substance as an inmate and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Kelsey Dakota Meyers, 27, of Butler, contraband and possession of a contraband substance as an inmate.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Dalton Wayne Phillippi, 23, of Ellwood City, charged by Mahoning police with DUI.
State police charged the following:
•Arlene Ann Arnold, 45, of New Castle, DUI..
•Brandin Jaycob Rao, 26, of New Castle, DUI, one count of possession of a contraband substance.
•Jerry Earl Hollerman, 49, of New Castle, DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Johnny Wardell Zumbaugh Jr., 57, of Davenport, Florida, charged by State police with firearms not to be carried without a license, DUI.
