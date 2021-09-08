Correction
Local. Holy Spirit Parish will celebrate a Mass and hold a picnic Sunday at Cascade Park. The day was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Marlon Terhune P. Mercer, 35, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count of receiving stolen property.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Leland Thomas Burnette, 24, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats and simple assault.
•Joshua Ryan Snyder, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Celeste Rice, 31, of New Castle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Tiyonda Mikell Brothers, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, turning movements and required signals, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to stop at stop sign and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Jacquise D. Huddleston, 28, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
•Keith Johnson, 27, of Aliquippa, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Eli A. Byler, 36, of Volant, charged by New Wilmington police with pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
Marriage Licenses
Allison Marie Bertolino, 26, and Tyler Douglas Falk, 26
Derek Charles Boak, 25, and Grace Marie Elizabeth Houk, 21
Jennifer Nicole Boots, 25, and Brandon Michael Whitlatch, 30
Justine Marie Borst, 26, and Joseph John Oliva, 28
Jeremy Lamont Caldwell, 36, and Leigha Michelle Pieri, 28
Shayne Allen Clapper, 27, and Tara Renee Miller, 28
Devin Markus Cortez, 23, and Emily Francis Coy, 22
Dominick Brian Crowe, 29, and Danielle Brianne Jeffers, 31
Rachel Mary-Jean Curfman, 24, and Abraham Noah Gibson, 22
Jordan Emmet Dantico, 22, and Caroline Ruth Gibson, 20
Donald Joseph Davis, 55, and Dawn Marie Parker, 47
Katrina Davis, 27, and David Ward, 26
Alexandra Nikol Devincentis, 26, and Marcus Anthony Vicars, 30
Felicia Marie Donahoe, 33, and Narterrian M. King, 32
Elizabeth Kayla Donaldson, 23, and Jacob Daniel Wittenberg, 26
Kevin James Dunlap, 51, and Kimberlee Joy Kaercher, 42
Jessica Marie Estock, 40, and Jonathan David Johngrass, 37
Isaac James Fisher, 32, and Zoey Adele Prokopiak, 30
Michael Thomas Freed, 51, and Gretchen Leigh Law, 50
Anton Nicholas Fuline, 40, and Jamie Lyn Glista, 43
Tyler Michael Gorman, 26, and Alexis Diane Lemanski, 25
Magdalena Guillen, 61, and Barry Eugene Kyle, 71
William J. Harris, 45, and Heather Marie Weber, 38
Jaimee Lynn Heater, 32, and Matthew Joseph Lowther, 34
Justine Nichole Hinkle, 32, and Jerry Scott Kovacich, 52
James Edward Holmes II, 27, and Taylor Lynn Norco, 27
Morgan Lynn Hookway, 30, and Michael Steven Wansitler, 29
Virginia Victoria Kahl, 23, and Toby Paige Zakrie, 26
Michael Andrew Klink, 31, and Kaitlin Marie Shetano, 25
Derek Frederick Ladebu, 32, and Amber Leigh Lener, 31
Shelby Lynne Leasure, 21, and Martin James Schiraldi II, 22
Lauryn Ann McClintock, 29, and Richard Michael Rapone, 28
Philip Andrew Micco, 52, and Karen Lynn Mielke, 55
Edna Smock, 49 and Dan R. Taylor, 57
Divorces
Daryl B. Dickey, 66, of New Castle, from Cheryl A. Collins, 50, of New Castle.
They were married July 1, 2010.
