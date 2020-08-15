Corrections
•Local. Mariah Ortiz, 24, of 904 Sankey St. was cited for driving with a suspended license after a traffic accident Wednesday in Neshannock Township. A photo caption in Thursday’s edition incorrectly listed Cynthia Nagel, 47, of Youngwood Drive as the driver with the suspended license.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Harvey l. Noel, 22, of New Florence, Pennsylvania, was stopped at a stop sign on Old Mercer Road at Route 208 around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8. As a pickup truck driven by Willey L. Shireen, 21, on Route 208, approached the intersection going east, Noel drove into the intersection, police said, and his pickup truck hit the left side of Shireen’s truck. Noel’s truck was towed. No injuries were reported, and Noel was cited for a stop sign violation.
•Hit and run. An unknown driver going south on Route 18 in New Beaver Borough around 8 p.m. Wednesday hit and a metal fence at The Race Place, destroying six metal poles. Police through surveillance video saw a dark-colored four-door sedan. The car lost its door handle in the collision.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Bruce N. Moore, 37, of New Castle, illegal dumping on another’s property.
•Telisha Marie Dennis, 37, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Daniel Joseph Dourlain, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by Elwood City police with harassment, careless driving and driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Mary Ann Clark, 70, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Shante Ebony Crawford, 25, of Warren, Ohio, disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Donille Michelle Johnson, 28, of Youngstown, Ohio, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Breona Janay Layton, 27, of Youngstown, Ohio, intent to possess a controlled substance.
•William Lydell Powell, 41, of Youngstown, Ohio, three counts of driving under the influence, two counts of marijuana-small amount for personal use and one count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving and reckless driving.
