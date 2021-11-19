Birth
To Stephanie Williams and Brett Klingensmith, a son on Oct. 28, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged::
•Shaquone T. Lockett, 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Shanice Fitzpatrick, 29, of Pittsburgh, two counts of criminal solicitation.
•Tori Lynn Haybarger, 25, of New Castle, robbery, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Brian Michael Adkins Sr., 38, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving with license suspended, no headlights and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
•Jeremy M. Streckeisen, 20, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
•Logan Schilling, 19, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
•Tyler Manning Pounds, 23, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Assia M. Greenwalt, 21, of Struthers, Ohio, charged by Mahoning Township police with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•James Anthony Panella, 52, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Dana William Wiley, 44, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Trevor Jay Wetzel, 22, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Aiden Skulety, 18, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Shawn M. Shaffer, 31, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful hunting in safety zone.
