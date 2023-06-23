District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Vincent Eugene Hill Jr., 21, of Youngstown, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, and one count each of possession of a prohibited firearm and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Timothy Rice, 22, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Dondi Dareanta Lawson, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle with evading arrest or detention on foot, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
