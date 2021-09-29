District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•James Anthony Panella, 51, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Krystal Maher, 42, of New Castle, simple assault, defiant trespass on school grounds, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Paul Richard Robertson III, of New Castle, two counts of signaling improperly and one count each of driving under the influence and failure to keep right.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jason John Disalvatore, 45, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim and theft by deception.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Caitlin Marie Narlee, 35, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Lawanna D. Fitzpatrick, 62, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Amanda Katherine Keller, 34, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Kyle Jason McCowin, 24, of New Castle, disorderly house.
State police charged the following:
•William Richard Agnone, 20, of Struthers, Ohio, driving under the influence, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
•Wesley Martin Schlager, 27, of Pulaski, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, operating vehicle without valid inspection, disregarding traffic lane and failure to carry registration.
•Christopher Lee Klingensmith Jr., 26, of New Castle, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of marijuana-small amount for per-sonal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended.
•Brian Donald Dougherty, 51, of Rootstown, Ohio, driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Raymond E. Grannis Jr., 54, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit, driving at an unsafe speed, disregarding traffic lane, turning movements and required signals violation, failure to use safety belt and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Michael Lane Caccia, 55, of New Castle, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon and simple assault.
•Cassie Marie Lutz, 26, of New Castle, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, possession of weapon and simple assault.
