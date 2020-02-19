District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Daniel Robert McConahy, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Scott Alan Jackson, 25, of New Galilee, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tasia Young, 34, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Becky Lee Shade, 64, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with retail theft.
