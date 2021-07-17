Police
STATE
•Accident. No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision on Old Mercer Road in Wilmington Township around 4 p.m. Thursday. Police said a car driven by Cheyenne M. Brest, 22, was eastbound on Route 208 and as she approached the intersection she tried to turn south and lost traction. Her car slid into a car driven by Haven R. Masson, 19 of Mercer, which was stopped on Mercer Road at a stop sign. Police reported that Brest was driving too fast for the bend. She is to be cited for driving at unsafe speed.
•Accident. An unknown driver sideswiped the unoccupied vehicles owned by Ashley R. Hogan, 34, of Wampum, and Charlotte Householder, 70, of Wampum, while they were inside of a church on Clyde Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the car that left the scene was a white vehicle with damage and maroon paint on the passenger side, which is missing the glass from the mirror. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at (724) 598-2211, and ask for Trooper David McBride.
•Accident. Police said a Ford pickup truck driven by Jeremy A. Jones, 39, of New Springfield, Ohio, was eastbound on Moravia Road in North Beaver Township around 6:35 a.m. July 1. As he approached the crest of a hill, a white SUV was in his lane and he swerved to the right to avoid it. As he re-entered the road, he crossed over the opposite lane and went off the road and hit a tree. Police said Jones had suspected minor injuries. His car was towed. The state police were assisted at the scene by the Wampum and North Beaver Township volunteer fire departments.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Glenn Woods, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with false imprisonment, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
