Police
STATE
•Accident. On Tuesday, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 32-year-old female Ellwood City woman lost control of her vehicle west of the intersection of state highway 488 and Mountville Road in Perry Township, began swerving across both lanes before striking a guide rail. A Mack truck, driven by Michael Emery of Ellwood Cty slowed down and came to a rest, but a Chevrolet Impala driven by James Mitchell of Ellwood City was unable to come to a complete stop, hitting the rear of Emery’s truck and pushing the truck into the woman’s Jeep. The woman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of possible minor injuries. She was charged with driving at an unsafe speed, while Mitchell was charged with following too closely. All three drivers wore seat belts.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Donald E. Curry, 71, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
State police charged the following:
•Gary Dewayne Milton, 38, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving an unregistered vehicle, obscured plates, operating vehicle without required insurance, no headlights and no rear lights.
•Daniel Keith DeJohn Jr., 33, of New Castle, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, driving with license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to obey traffic control devices and two counts of turning movements and required signals violation.
•Samuel R. Jensen, of Portersville, driving under the influence, careless driving, exceeding the speed limit, driving at an unsafe speed and disregarding traffic lane.
•Jennifer Louise Glasscock, 36, of Conneaut, Ohio, five counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Gary Allen Miller, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with simple assault and harassment.
•Nicholas John Ostheimer, 22, of Sharon, charged by New Castle police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, careless driving and failure to stop at stop sign.
State police charged the following:
•Quinton Daniel Jonas, 24, of Enon Valley, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
•Aaron Charles Colyer, 39, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right and careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.