Birth
To Mandy and Randy Clause of New Castle, a son on Dec. 25, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
•The police have charged Kimberly Ann McConnell, 33, who has addresses at Old Pittsburgh Road and East Leasure Avenue, with bad checks and theft. She is accused of obtaining more than $4,900 worth of services at a local spa and paying with a check that was not covered by the amount of money in that bank account.
•The police have chaged Desmond D. Cochrane, 41, of Young Street with possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and driver’s license offenses after he was pulled over for a reported hit and run accident.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•John Gerald Moore, 39, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Rebecca K. Gant, 36, of Beaver Falls, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Malcolm Kahil Gabron Jones, 27, of New Castle, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, trial, or punishment, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, fraudulent use/removal of registration plate, two counts of misuse plate-card, failure to carry registration, allowing illegal use of plate/card, display plate-card in improper vehicle, driving without a license, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
•Maya R. Jones, 31, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence, two counts of restraint systems violation and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, registration card not signed, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance and display of known/fictitious/stolen/issued for inspection.
•Frank Winfield Collins III, 33, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding maximum width of projected load/pass vehicle, driving without a license, failure to use safety belt and driving with unsecured load.
•Jhamaal Leah Payne, 37, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Alicia A. Betts, 23, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without required insurance, careless driving, reckless driving and no rear lights.
•Jeffrey Lee Domhoff, 54, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry license, failure to use safety belt and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Chad Richard Torres, 23, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with driving under the influence and careless driving.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Daniel Joseph Wallace, 24, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with selling/furnishing liquor to a minor.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Kimberly Ann McConnell, 33, of New Castle, two counts of bad checks and one count of theft by deception.
•Desmond D. Cochrane, 41, of New Castle, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, failure to carry license and driving without a license.
