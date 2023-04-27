Clarification
•New Castle residents can drop off grass clippings to the city public works department, and can set up a time to do so by calling (724) 656-3568. Public works will not pick up clippings from a residence.
Correction
•The reservation period for the Friends of the New Castle Public Library luncheon on May 11 is over. No more reservations will be taken.
District judge
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kayra Waleska Sabater Rodriguez, 45, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
