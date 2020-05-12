Police
•Accident. Police said Mitchell Fraser, 21, of Ellwood City lost control of his Jeep Cherokee on Wurtemburg Road in Wayne Township around 3 p.m. Friday and struck a house. Fraser had no apparent injuries. The Wurtemburg-Perry Fire Department and Columbia Gas Co. also responded. Fraser’s vehicle was towed.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nelson D. Wallace, 48, of Portersville, charged by state police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•David Michael Black, 36, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief.
State police charged:
•Shane Alexander Jackson, 32, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Olivia Marie Sankey, 30, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Michael Anthony Morgan, 64, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with abandoned vehicles.
•Ryan Daniel Soom, 25, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, reckless driving and limitations on driving the left side of road.
State police charged:
•Samuel McClelland, 43, of Grove City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of illegally operating without ignition interlock and driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended.
•Timothy E. McMillin, 64, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding traffic lane.
