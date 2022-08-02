District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Dayna M. Griffin, 44, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
•Jeffrey Price, 64, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Brandon Rao, 25, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Alvin Perkins Jr., 28, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Paul Warner Roth Jr., 60, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with theft by unlawful taking.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Aubree Marie Winowitch, 20, of Irwin, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding flashing red signal and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Tanya Lee Iwanejko, 39, of New Wilmington, simple assault, harassment and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Justice Marie Watt, 26, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Brenda J. Watt, 61, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Dustin Edward Dean, 41, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving with license suspended and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.