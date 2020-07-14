Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Donald Holliday, 46, of Pulaski was cited for failing notify police after a silver Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving on Route 208 in Pulaski Township crashed into a guard rail and a house on Lion Park Road, around 2:40 a.m. June 26.
•Accident. Police said a car driven by Kyle W. Weber, 23, of Erie was traveling west on Interstate 376 around noon Saturday when his car hydroplaned and crashed into a guardrail. He was not injured. His car was towed.
•Accident. Kamri A. Clyburn, 23, of New Castle, was driving south on Route 158 in Wilmington Township around 12:15 p.m. June 20 when he lost control of his car and hit a mailbox. His ar then traveled about 100 feet and hit an embankment, going airborne and landing on its roof. Police said Clyburn suffered a minor injury but was not transported. His car twas towed. The New Wilmington Borough police and fire departments assisted at the scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jesus Manue Torres Cruz, 29, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kortney Maureen May, 29, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Edward Lee Reiter, 31, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Goerge Sewall, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with exterior property areas violation.
•George S. Feezle III, 45, of Enon Valley, charged by Little Beaver Township police with disorderly conduct.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Andrew R. Rayner, 25, of Ellwood City, five counts each of theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property and one count each of criminal mischief and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•William C. Brown, 24, of Rochester, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and retail theft.
•Christopher M. Mangelli, 36, of Kopple, intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Anthony Lee Cirelli, 30, of Ellwood City, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
•Stephen Thomas Goebel, 49, of Wampum, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Terri L. Haney, 46, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence.
•Eric G. Francis, 45, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Kortney Maureen May, 29, of Ellwood City, retail theft and defiant trespass.
State police charged the following:
•Tina M. Renner, 34, of Wampum, simple assault and harassment.
•Lauren L. Grinnen, 34, of Ellwood City, hindering apprehension/prosecution.
•Stephen R. Dickinson, 53, of New Wilmington, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving and reckless driving.
•John Michael Shala, 42, of Mahanoy City, seventeen counts each of forgery and identity theft and one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Laxavier Cordariu Crumb, 31, of Ellwood City, charged by New Castle police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and illegally operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•John Richard Peluso, 29, of New Castle, charged by state police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, operating vehicle without required insurance, disregarding traffic lane and depositing waste on highway.
•Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Dana J. Yerage, 26, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Devin Michael Habib, 34, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence.
