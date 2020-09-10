District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jason Paul Jenista, 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Qualin J. Sebree, 30, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Hunter Steven Dittmer, 22, of Butler, charged by Ellwood City police with giving false identification to a law officer and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Brian Bush, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with dumpster permit offense.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•William L. Laux, 67, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with simple assault and harassment.
Marriage licenses
Douglas Dale Allison, 51, and Linda Lee McCue, 53
Bryan Lee Bable, 55, and Freda M. Price, 51
Leah Grace Bailey, 26, and Dylan Kevin Stevens, 26
Heather Lorraine Baird, 39, and Marla Ann Divitto, 52
Ashley Lee Boughter, 26, and Lawrence Michael Desmond Wilmering, 22
Branden Earl Bradford, 35, and Ashley Marie Shea, 31
Lynnette Isabelle Bromley, 33, and Brian Bruce Wheeler, 31
Laura Emma Burlingame, 39, and Steven Michael Tomon, 42
Dante Corradetti Jr., 48, and Rhonda L. Matthews, 44
Paul Lee Daetwiler, 54, and Wendy Lyn Semkus, 54
Dalton William Uber, 25, and Maizee R. Zaccone, 24
Kayla Renee Diebold, 31, and Jami Rae Shearer, 29
John R. Dukovich 65, and Richard L. Shooster, 45
Jason D. Ealy, 43, and Heather J. Theisler, 45
Blaine William Edwards, 42, and Katherine Elizabeth Majors, 32
Alysia Jasmine Estes, 32, and Deshawn Raynard Gordon, 32
Andrea Lee Fedrizzi, 26, and Jordan Matthew Grassel, 28
Kelcy Lee Fleeson, 27, and Shawn Thomas Stewart, 33
Sonya Diane Forbes, 53, and David Lee Nini, 48
Cody Austin George, 25, and Jessica Ann Good, 24
Katie R. Gilmore, 27, and Thomas R. Sedgwick, 26
Richard D. Guadagno, 86, and Rita Marie Panella, 69
Chad Ronald Haefele, 38, and Amy Jo Zallo, 34
Ashley Marie Hamett, 31, and Michael Samuel Pappas, 33
Antwuan J. Harris, 43, and Tamika Lashun Swain, 44
Melissa P. Klim, 25, and Evan Charles Miller, 28
Theresa M. Leavey, 42, and James Alan Morris, 50
James Wendall Mahoney Jr., 31, and Rebecca Elizabeth Schotsch, 28
Andrew James Nail, 27, and Kayla Louise Smith, 21
Douglas Allen Petrik, 39, and Domenique Catherine Rainey, 36
Tracey Renee Phillips, 52, and Paul Peter Pilarski Jr., 53
George Anthony Poeta, 47, and Jillian N. Walsh, 38
Robert Michael Quinn, 27, and Suzanna C. Vickinovac, 27
Alexis Diane Ragone, 23, and Francis Paul Retort, 27
Douglas Lee Schneider, 59, and Beth Ann Smith, 60
Divorces
Kaneesha Ellen Tensley, 28, of Youngstown, Ohio, from Antonio Demetrius Ford, 29, of New Castle. They were married Sept. 28, 2013.
Paul Russo, 58, of New Castle, from Rebecca Russo, 63, of New Castle. They were married April 29, 2000.
