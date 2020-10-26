FOR THE RECORD Oct 26, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Birth Story continues below video To Brian and Ashley Fulkman, a son on Oct. 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Dec 31, 1969 {{title}} COVID-19 headlines New Update Updated 18 hrs ago Courthouse employee tests positive for virus Updated Oct 25, 2020 Positive tests pushes Neshannock to virtual learning this week Updated Oct 24, 2020 County virus deaths continue upward trend Most Popular UPDATE: QLS worker suspected as state's first reinfection Three women charged after South Side bar fight Physical therapist pleads guilty to insurance fraud Shenango COVID-19 case sends 21 to isolation New Castle unrolls plan for classroom return Man charged in campaign sign theft Gunman caught, but lightning later halts Shenango game Boutique opens on North Hill Courthouse employee tests positive for virus Mohawk staff member tests positive coronavirus COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries KAY, Carol Jan 13, 1948 - Oct 23, 2020 MILLER, Linda Dec 31, 1946 - Oct 23, 2020 FLAMINO, Patricia Sep 10, 1948 - Oct 23, 2020 BECKWITH, Lois Jan 1, 1916 - Oct 22, 2020 GRAHAM, Richard May 26, 1957 - Oct 20, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView This Week's Circulars <!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.