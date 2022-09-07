Births
To James Smith and Trinity Pennachio, a son on Sept. 3, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Anthony Bruno and D’Lorah Eddinger, a son on Sept. 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Someone smashed the rear window of a 2006 Nissan Murano parked in a driveway on Bridge Street, Wayne Township, between 11 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Police estimated the damage at $500.
•Accident. Police said Donna J. Nagel, 91, of Wampum was westbound on Frew Road in Slippery Rock Township at 8:49 p.m. Aug. 28 when she stopped for stop sign at the intersection of Ellwood Road, then proceeded onto the highway without clearing traffic, causing her 2019 Chevrolet Trax to collide with a 2006 Mazda Miata driven by Linda K. Bernd, 65, of Ellwood City, who was southbound on Ellwood Road. Police said Nagel was not injured, but both Bernd and a passenger, 67-year-old Ralph L. Chiappetta of Ellwood City, sustained head injuries of unknown severity. They were taken by Noga Ambulance to Mercy St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. State police were assisted by Shenango Township police, the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department and Castle Towing.
•Burglary. A 15-year-old male has been charged though Lawrence County Juvenile Probation in a burglary that took place at 3 a.m. July 29 at an Ellwood Road residence in Slippery Rock Township. The juvenile, police said, took a PMAG AR-15 magazine loaded with 29 rounds, a Corsair wireless virtuoso XT headset, a Samsung level headset, a cigar, an AR-15 air pistol and 30 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition.
•Theft. Someone took a generator from the porch of a Volpes Way, Wayne Township, home between 7:30 a.m. and noon July 28. The generator was valued at $289.
•Disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of a robbery in the 4000 block of Ellwood Road, Shenango Township, at 6:08 p.m. Aug. 28, only to discover that a juvenile had texted 911 as a joke.
•Theft by deception impersonation. Police a a 48-year old New Galilee man sent intimate photos to an online contact on Aug. 16, and was contacted by someone who demanded payment in exchange for not forwarding those photographs to the man’s workplace. The man provided the suspect a total of $1,000 in Amazon gift cards and Paypal payments.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Bruce Wayne Miller, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and public drunkenness and similar behavior.
•Charles Pezzuolo, 20, of Hillsville, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
