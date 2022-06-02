Births
To Brandon and Sarah Kauffman, a son on May 31, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley.
To Branden Rogers and Porsha Moss, a son on May 31, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Thomas A. Dunlap, 52, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with fifty counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
Samantha Taylor, 34, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General with fraud in obtaining food stamps/assistance.
New Castle police charged the following:
Cody Austin Cummings, 19, of Edinburg, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
Ashley Lynn Watson, 35, burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and loitering and prowling at night.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Amanda Lee Alexander, 37, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and defiant trespass.
Marriage licenses
Thomas Barone III and Leeanne Marie Miller
John Albert Bollinger and Tammy Renee Lutz
Bobbiejoe Lynn Brown and Anthony Edward Colatruglio Jr.
Leslie Jean Carcaise and Timothy Fred Edmiston
Steven Edward Carroll and Danielle Marie Depaolo
Joseph Michael Cerra II and Courtney Dress
Chelsea Deland Cope and Nicholas Adam Peters
Tessa Lucille Davies and Shawn Alan Householder
Joshua Andrew Dengel and Heather Lynn Williams
Kevin Andrew Gongaware and Samantha Michelle Pinkle
Terre Dorell Green and Britney Nicole Wright
Nicole Lynn Guy and Othea William Hissem
Mark Andrew Handel and Abbey Victoria Salomon
Taylor Paige Skelding and Emil Ozzborne Velez
