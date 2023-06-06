District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 43, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with retail theft and trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David Joseph Carter, 43, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
State police charged the following:
•Amanda Lee Crowl, 38, of Ellwood City, theft.
•Jeremy R. Arlet, 46, of Ellwood City, DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Niko David James Bryant, 21, of New Castle, charged by state police with drug possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Ravenna June Alexandra Rebol, 23, of Madison, Ohio, charged by Union police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
