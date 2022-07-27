Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Nicole M. Sallmen, 27, of Edinburg was southbound on the North Columbus Innerbelt at 2:16 a.m. Sunday and failed to stop at a blinking red light at the intersection of West Washington Street, causing her 2018 GMC Terrain to collide with a 2022 Ford Explorer operated by Mark A. Manos, 28, of New Castle, who was eastbound on West Washington. Both drivers, police said, sustained suspected minor injury and were transported to UPMC Jameson.
•Theft from motor vehicle. Someone entered an unlocked 2006 Mercury Mariner parked in the driveway of a Confederate Lane, Hickory Township, residence between 8 p.m. July 19 and 6:29 a.m. July 20 and took a wallet, after which the wallet was thrown into a neighbor’s yard. The neighbor noticed the wallet and its contents scattered behind their residence, and the victim found the door of the vehicle standing open. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 598-2211.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lance Elliot Henderson Jr., 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Nolan David Henry, 19, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, obedience to traffic control devices and improper sunscreening.
•Robert C. Beatty, 56, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.