Birth
To Winter and James Hobbs of New Castle, a daughter on March 17, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Agostino Joseph Colona, 66, of Cranberry Township, charged by state police with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information or render aid and failure to report accident to the police.
•Daniel Martin, 43, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with simple assault, strangulation, harassment, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Billy Wayne Edes, 27, of Hermitage, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Alvin Harrison Flowers Jr., 52, of Aliquippa, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Dwayne E. Umensetter, 53, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
