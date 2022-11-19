Correction
Living Here. The Bair Foundation Child & Family Ministries will host a “Winter Wonderland” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at its headquarters, 245 High St. in New Wilmington. An incorrect date was listed in Friday’s edition.
District judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Steven Richard Ayala, 26, West Hills, California, charged by Neshannock Township police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use motor/other vehicle.
