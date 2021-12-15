District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Timothy Andrew Overman, 38, of Poland, Ohio, disorderly conduct.
•Markece Lamar Miller, 32, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•James M. Wetzel, 25, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Eric John Whisel, 27, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Amanda Katherine Keller, 34, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Maryann Irene Coates, 58, of Pine Grove, giving false identification to a law officer, driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Ronelle N. Navolio, 47, of Ellwood City, giving false identification to a law officer.
State police charged:
•Jamie Lee Gilmore, 45, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Christopher Lee Donofrio, 44, of Bessemer, driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle without valid inspection and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Donald H. Wallace, 26, of Newark, NJ, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding the speed limit.
•Shawn G. Sear, 56, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with dog ordinance.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Paul M. Druschel, 48, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Madison Byler, 26, of New Wilmington, receiving stolen property and intimidating witness/victim.
State police charged:
•Keith Tyler Kreitzer, 22, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•William Charles Shoaff, 26, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
