District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dominic Ellworths, 19, of Greenville, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a firearm with the manufacturing number altered, accidents involving damage.
•Charity Lynn Jackson, 43, of New Castle, child endangerment, DUI.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Steven Glenn Ramsey, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana/personal use.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Anthony Wayne Phillips, 61, of New Castle, four counts of drug possession.
•Serena Harriette Edgerton, 20, of Canfield, Ohio, DUI.
•Jerry Lee Mosley Jr., 34, of New Castle, small amount of marijuana/personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
