Clarification

Local. Library Director Andrew Henley’s comments in a Tuesday story were made at a Saturday town hall.

Birth

To Daron Barnes and Paige Swihart of New Castle, a son on July 8, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

District judges

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT

•Todd James McDevitt, 54, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with DUI.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

State police charged the following:

•Nickolas Andrew Patterson, 26, of Volant, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

•Elisah Marcus Watson, 30, of New Castle, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, DUI, possession of a contraband substance.

•William Wade Stewart, 20, of New Castle, two counts each of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.

•Richard Joseph Boggs, 36, of Rochester, Pennsylvania, retail theft.

nvercilla@ncnewsonline.com 

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.