Clarification
Local. Library Director Andrew Henley’s comments in a Tuesday story were made at a Saturday town hall.
Birth
To Daron Barnes and Paige Swihart of New Castle, a son on July 8, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Todd James McDevitt, 54, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Nickolas Andrew Patterson, 26, of Volant, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
•Elisah Marcus Watson, 30, of New Castle, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, DUI, possession of a contraband substance.
•William Wade Stewart, 20, of New Castle, two counts each of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Richard Joseph Boggs, 36, of Rochester, Pennsylvania, retail theft.
