District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Damont Johnson, 21, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture to deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•E.J. William Perrine, 34, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Richard Lee Holland III, 33, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•Kelly Garcia, 36, of New Castle, false report, communication with 9-1-1 and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jeffrey S. Seybert, 38, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Charles E. Brown, 54, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with dogs at large.
