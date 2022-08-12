District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Carl Claypoole, 25, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Ronald Kenneth Brothers, 43, of New Castle, two counts each of defiant trespass and retail theft.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Keyon Lee, 20, of Detroit, MI, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Keshon Lee, 25, of Farrell, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Beau Alexander Gettings, 27, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio. disorderly conduct and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•April Lynn Shirley, 41, of New Castle, location of registration permit, failure to use safety belt and intent to possess a controlled substance.
JENNIFER L.NICHOLSON
•Reginald Dominock Brown, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
State police charged the following:
•Avant J. Hill, 21, of Youngstown, Ohio, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false identification to a law officer, following too closely and obstructed window.
•Donald T. Jeter Jr., 32, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
