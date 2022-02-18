Common Pleas sentences
Dominick Motto
Jesse Carr — Following a guilty plea to loitering and prowling at night, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,530.25.
Jeremiah Ryhal — Following a guilty plea to criminal trespass, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 91 days to a maximum of one year with 90 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,564.25.
Brendan Shropshire — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years. The defendant is to receive drug and alcohol treatment and is to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $879.25.
Brendan Shropshire — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-disarming a law officer, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $864.25.
Brendan Shropshire — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $870.25 and restitution of $3,000.
Brendan Shropshire — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three months to a maximum of two years. He is to have no contact with the victim and is not to enter the premises of the victim. He is also to have drug and alcohol treatment and counseling. He is to pay court costs and fees of $855.25 and restitution of 459.98.
Brendan Shropshire — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nene months to a maximum of two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $912.75.
Brendan Shropshire — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of two years. He is to receive drug and alcohol treatment and counseling and is to have no contact with the victim nor enter onto the premises of any victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $855.25 and restitution of $600.
Brendan Shropshire — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three months to a maximum of two years. He is to have no contact with the victim nor enter the premises of the victim and is to receive drug and alcohol counseling and treatment. He is to pay court costs and fees of $855.25 and restitution of $485.
Brendan Shropshire — Following a guilty plea to giving false identification to a law officer, the defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $675.75.
J. Craig Cox
Brett Kinney — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant is to pay court costs and
fees of $1,415.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $250.
Brooke Nero — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,340.25 and fines of $300.
Amanda White — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. She is to have no contact with the victim and is to perform 100 hours of community service. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,689.25.
Destany Houk — Following a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to have no contact with the victim. She is to pay court costs and fees of $6,571.75.
Destany Houk — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of
$1,111.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $51.
Meredith Mazzant — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation six 6 months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,265.25 and fines of $300.
Jason Anthony Montgomery — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 60 days to a maximum of one year with 60 days served. Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees
of $809.75 and fines of $200.
