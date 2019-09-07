District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Matthew Joseph Clavelli, 35, of New Wilmington, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
•Glenn M. Woods, 28, of New Castle, resisting arrest.
•Brandon Terrell Marquis Wallace, 20, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, firearms not to be carried without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, reckless driving and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Markus William Hobel, 30, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Kassi N. Pegg, 32, of Hillsville, disorderly conduct.
•Zachary Franklin Pounds, 23, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
State police charged the following:
•Jared Patrick Narlee, 36, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and not using low beams.
•Aaron Thomas Harper, 18, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of no rear lights, violating hazard regulation and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Nicole Williams, 41, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brandon Cole Palmer, 24, of Edinburg, charged by state police with simple assault,criminal mischief and harassment.
