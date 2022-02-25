Police
STATE
•Accident. A PennDOT snowplow truck, driven by Panagiotis G. Georgiades, 50, of New Castle was westbound on Mount Jackson Road around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 17 when it struck a guard rail. No injuries were reported. The driver was not cited.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Phillip Thomas Frazier II, 40, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Rodell Smith, 34, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jason Charles Wright, 37, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jeremy Allen Kinney, 41, of New Galilee, charged by Ellwood City police with criminal mischief.
State police charged the following:
•Frank Joseph Rachuba, 61, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to use safety belt, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Sara Mia Orlando, 32, of New Galilee, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, state registration expired and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Richard J. Lucicosky, 44, of New Middletown, Ohio, charged by state police with possession of firearm prohibited, possession of firearm with manufacture number altered and firearms not to be carried without a license.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Shane Michael Page, 32, of New Castle, two counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count of receiving stolen property.
•Donta Marico Johnson, 42, of Butler, access device fraud.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Debra Hogan, of New Castle, charged by Jeffery S. Richardson with violation of construction code act.
