District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged:
•Victoria L. Mitchell, 26, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence, two counts of safety restraints and one count each of operating vehicle without valid inspection, failure to use safety belt, restraint systems, careless driving and driving without a license.
•Brian Andrew Boyd, 46, of Enon Valley, accident damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information or render aid, failure to report accident to police, disregarding traffic lane, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
•Anthony R. Agostinelli, 51, of Ellwood City, two counts each of driving under the influence and failure to use safety belt and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and exceeding the speed limit.
•Amber Louise Perrine, 26, of Ellwood City, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brain Marcel Webbs, 48, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended, failure to stop at red signal and careless driving.
•Christina L. Wolfe, 45, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, driving with license suspended, operating vehicle without required insurance, no rear lights, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Emani Martez Mason, 23, of Detroit, MI, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jodi L. Makarevich, 57, of Carnegie, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving with registration expired and careless driving.
•Samantha Marie Fye, 41, of New Castle, three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, improper sunscreening and careless driving.
County sewage violations charged the following:
•Jeffrey Seybert, 38, of Ellwood City, allowing sewage discharge to surface to grounds.
•Linda Huffman, of Ellwood City, two counts of allowing sewage discharge to surface to grounds.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Medexpress Urgent Care, of Neshannock Township, charged by Neshannock Township police with control of alarm devices.
•Kylie Nicole Habib, 23, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with fire prevention code.
