District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•William R. Suszynski, 46, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Marriage licenses
Bradley Wayne Hall Jr., 29, of New Castle, and Kayla Elizabeth Lombaiso, 29, of New Castle.
Charles Lee Moore, 32, of New Galilee, and Cassandra Marie Hazel, 28, of New Galilee.
Ronald Lewis Heckathorn Jr., 25, of Volant, and Caitlyn Pauline Crusan, 26, of Volant.
Arthur Ray Van Tassel, 62, of Bessemer, and Romli Cimperman-Merlino, 56, of Bessemer.
Isaiah Zachary Zeigler, 34, of New Castle, and Holly Lynn Conner, 32, of New Castle.
Nicholas Marcus Vassilaros, 31, of Ellwood City, and Amy Louise Haggart, 27, of Ellwood City.
John David Thompson, 61, of Volant, and Kari Leigh Seeley, 42, of Volant.
Rudy W. Byler, 21, of New Wilmington, and Lydia J. Mast, 24, of Volant.
Adam David Locke, 21, of New Castle, and Michaelyn Rose Norco, 22, of New Castle.
Justin Lawrence Domenick, 29, of New Castle, and Marina Reigh Buonpane, 29, of New Castle.
Billy Eugene Flory Jr.,29, of Edinburg, and Jessica Marie Iclek, 30, of Edinburg.
Christopher Lee Scott, 28, of New Castle, and Tiffany Marie McNicholas, 28, of New Castle.
Divorces
Kimberly Ferrara, 45, of New Castle, from Michael Ferrara, 46, of New Castle. They were married Feb. 14, 2004.
Terry L. Black, 47, of New Castle, and Danielle M. Gaughen, 32, of Simi Valley, California. They were married April 7, 2012.
Melissa Black, 39, of New Castle, from Ryan James Black, 37, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 2, 2010.
