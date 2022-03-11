Corrections
Local. The last name and email address of the Family Hospice volunteer and bereavement coordinator Barb Smolnik was misspelled in Saturday’s edition. Her email is smolnikbj@upmc.edu.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Henry Lawrence Grannis Jr., 32, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, signaling improperly, obscured plates, compliance with exhaust regulations and failure to keep right.
•Jeremy Lamarr Perkins, 31, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Francis Stewart, 33, of New Castle, simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•James Raisor, 46, of Prospect, charged by state police with harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Nichole Marie Benincase, 35, of Ellwood City, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, stalking and resisting arrest.
•Patrick Joseph McCloskey, 42, of Ellwood City, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Niko David James Bryant, 20, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with firearms not to be carried without a license, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plates, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Carly Lynn Moore, 24, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Taneke S. Wise, 30, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
•Lance Tyler Shaffer, 33, of New Castle, retail theft.
