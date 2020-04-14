Correction

Local. Pat Amabile is the president of the Downtown Business Association and owner of The Shipping Depot. His first name was incorrect in Monday’s edition.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged the following:

•Juan Aviles Suarez, 33, of New Castle, criminal homicide.

•Jason Raymond Glass, 38, of Detroit, Mich., burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and criminal mischief.

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT

State police charged the following:

•Megan Urbanic, 36, of Ellwood City, harassment.

•James Thomas Urbanic, 69, of Ellwood City, harassment.

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

•Amanda Mae Kent, 27, of Bessemer, charged by state police with application for license violation.

