District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Stephan Robert Elash, 24, of Campbell, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with firearm not to be carried without a license, marijuana small amount/personal use and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Misty Anne Mohr, 34, of West Pittsburg, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI.
Marriage licenses
Joshua Taylor Altman and Megan Briana Duddy
James Ronald August Jr. and Laura Elaine Price
Aaron Ayersman and Kyleigh Dawn Dominelli
David Jason Bandy Jr. and Samantha Elizabeth Mullen
Donald George Bauder and Cindy Ann Justice
Nicole Lynn Berresford and Jakob Ryan Howard
Rachel Lee Berry and William Scott Mowery
Andrew Michael Blanchette and Kayla Justine Kozminski
Cassidy Mary Boyde and Lucas Ryan Roviscanec
Jaclyn Busin and Eric Stoner
Tiera Lynn Carter and Thomas Jonathan Lookabaugh
Ashley Elizabeth Christley and David James Thompson
Nicole Marie Corsi and Thomas Elton Emmett Savage Jr.
Jaimie Ku’ulei Margaret Crowder and Dylan James O’Donnell
Sydney Ashlyn Cuscino and Nicholas Robert Mastrangelo
Megan Starr Daugherty and Quinn Michael Sassone
Nikia Shawnte Davis and Christopher Joseph Morrow
Seth Julian Donofrio and Rebecca Elizabeth Ritenour
Shanda Noel Eberhardt and Joseph Danfield Rossi
Dale Thomas Fey and Mara Anne Rooney
Vincent Thomas Gasper III and Jennifer Anne Heichel
Madison Paige Gifford and Tristan David Rhoades
Curtis Lee Glass and Tawnya Lynn Pauletich
Hannah Elizabeth Grippo and Mitchell Elliott Hart
Taylor Nicole Heasley and Michael Douglas Manos II
Jorre Raelicia Henderson and Jason Eugene Scott Jr.
Ruth Annaleise Hildreth and Collin Taylor Most
Patrick Neil Johnson and Tracy L. Johnson
Richard Andrew Jones and Rachelle Breanne Riley
Morina Joseph and Michael Mazzanti
Krista Elizabeth Kasunic and Austin Ryan Stephenson
Jennifer Erin Keane and Dylan Michael Songer
Trevor Lee Knight and Loganne Paige McGowan
Susan Leigh Krauss and Charles William Uber Jr.
Daniel Adair Leeper and Michelle Ann Sloan
Ellenmae Eleanor Magee and Samuel David Stoner
Olivia Ann Medure and Joseph David Sager Jr.
Rachael Suzanne Morabito and Kurtis Lee Schotsch
Christa Jo Nagel and Trevor Lee Tenorio
Todd Christian Porterfield and Angel May Wojciechowski
Robert Lee Remler Jr. and Stephanie Carol Stouwie
Alexander E. Rodriguez and Rebecca Renee Toy
Macy Michaela Romano and Jack Raymond Trosky
Kimberly Elizabeth Schultz and Jake William Winter
Divorce
Abigail Wilson Dorr, 42, of Slippery Rock from Bryan Dorr, 38, of Slippery Rock. They were married Sept. 23, 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.