District judges

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

•Stephan Robert Elash, 24, of Campbell, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with firearm not to be carried without a license, marijuana small amount/personal use and disorderly conduct.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

•Misty Anne Mohr, 34, of West Pittsburg, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI.

Marriage licenses

Joshua Taylor Altman and Megan Briana Duddy

James Ronald August Jr. and Laura Elaine Price

Aaron Ayersman and Kyleigh Dawn Dominelli

David Jason Bandy Jr. and Samantha Elizabeth Mullen

Donald George Bauder and Cindy Ann Justice

Nicole Lynn Berresford and Jakob Ryan Howard

Rachel Lee Berry and William Scott Mowery

Andrew Michael Blanchette and Kayla Justine Kozminski

Cassidy Mary Boyde and Lucas Ryan Roviscanec

Jaclyn Busin and Eric Stoner

Tiera Lynn Carter and Thomas Jonathan Lookabaugh

Ashley Elizabeth Christley and David James Thompson

Nicole Marie Corsi and Thomas Elton Emmett Savage Jr.

Jaimie Ku’ulei Margaret Crowder and Dylan James O’Donnell

Sydney Ashlyn Cuscino and Nicholas Robert Mastrangelo

Megan Starr Daugherty and Quinn Michael Sassone

Nikia Shawnte Davis and Christopher Joseph Morrow

Seth Julian Donofrio and Rebecca Elizabeth Ritenour

Shanda Noel Eberhardt and Joseph Danfield Rossi

Dale Thomas Fey and Mara Anne Rooney

Vincent Thomas Gasper III and Jennifer Anne Heichel

Madison Paige Gifford and Tristan David Rhoades

Curtis Lee Glass and Tawnya Lynn Pauletich

Hannah Elizabeth Grippo and Mitchell Elliott Hart

Taylor Nicole Heasley and Michael Douglas Manos II

Jorre Raelicia Henderson and Jason Eugene Scott Jr.

Ruth Annaleise Hildreth and Collin Taylor Most

Patrick Neil Johnson and Tracy L. Johnson

Richard Andrew Jones and Rachelle Breanne Riley

Morina Joseph and Michael Mazzanti

Krista Elizabeth Kasunic and Austin Ryan Stephenson

Jennifer Erin Keane and Dylan Michael Songer

Trevor Lee Knight and Loganne Paige McGowan

Susan Leigh Krauss and Charles William Uber Jr.

Daniel Adair Leeper and Michelle Ann Sloan

Ellenmae Eleanor Magee and Samuel David Stoner

Olivia Ann Medure and Joseph David Sager Jr.

Rachael Suzanne Morabito and Kurtis Lee Schotsch

Christa Jo Nagel and Trevor Lee Tenorio

Todd Christian Porterfield and Angel May Wojciechowski

Robert Lee Remler Jr. and Stephanie Carol Stouwie

Alexander E. Rodriguez and Rebecca Renee Toy

Macy Michaela Romano and Jack Raymond Trosky

Kimberly Elizabeth Schultz and Jake William Winter

Divorce

Abigail Wilson Dorr, 42, of Slippery Rock from Bryan Dorr, 38, of Slippery Rock. They were married Sept. 23, 2006.

