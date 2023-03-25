District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Bernie Miller Tabb, 37, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jennifer Erin Courtney, 43, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
