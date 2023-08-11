District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Grant William Mathews, 27, of Valencia, charged by Ellwood City police with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform and theft by deception.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michele Marie Zimmer, 46, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office with possession with intent to deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
