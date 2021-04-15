Police
•Accident. Ashley Wilcox, 26, of New Castle, was driving in the 2300 block of Princeton Road in Slippery Rock Township when her Ford Escape went off the road and crashed. Police said charges are pending.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joseph Clyde McCormick, 39, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jonalyn Pezzuti, 46, of New Castle, stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Kimberly Allen, 46, of New Castle, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brian Alan Kennedy, 26, of Evans City, charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.