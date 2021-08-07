District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tiffany Lee McNeish, 39, of New Castle, publish, make, see access device altered.
•Drake Daniel Thomas, 28, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Jacob Allen Clemmer, 27, of New Galilee, corruption of minors, contact/communication with minor-sexual abuse and indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age.
•Michael Lane Caccia, 54, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, operating vehicle without required insurance and vehicle registration suspended.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•STB Property Management LLC, of Ellwood City, foundation walls violation, protective treatment violation, structure unsafe for human occupancy and notices and orders.
•Whiting Roll-Offs Incorporated, of Ellwood City, waste dumpsters violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ryan Michael Tevis, 35, of Pittsburgh, driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, careless driving, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and failure to notify police of accident.
•Dana William Wiley, 44, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
